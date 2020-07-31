e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Three women killed as car rolls down gorge in Kotkhai near Shimla

Three women killed as car rolls down gorge in Kotkhai near Shimla

A victim’s husband, who was driving the car, has been hospitalised with injuries

chandigarh Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accident took place on Thursday evening when the victims were travelling from Kyaravi to Riyoghati village and the driver lost control of the vehicle near their destination.
The accident took place on Thursday evening when the victims were travelling from Kyaravi to Riyoghati village and the driver lost control of the vehicle near their destination.(HT file photo)
         

Shimla: Three women were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a 300-foot gorge in Kotkhai tehsil of Shimla district, police said on Friday.

Sodha Devi, 78, a resident of Sainj village in Kotkhai, Ishvari Devi, 45, of Pujeli village in Kotkhai and Bimla Devi, 39, of Dhar village, also in Kotkhai, died on the spot.

Bimla Devi’s husband Dev Raj, 45, who was driving the car survived with injuries.

The accident took place on Thursday evening when they were travelling from Kyaravi to Riyoghati village and Dev Raj lost control of the vehicle near their destination.

Local residents informed the police. The injured was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

The bodies of the women were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem.

Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said a case was registered and investigation is on.

