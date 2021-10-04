‘To express solidarity...’: Punjab CM Channi says leaving for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri in UP

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday vowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh “in solidarity with bereaved families of farmers,” even as the UP government stopped politicians from entering the violence-hit district.

“Expressing solidarity with bereaved families of farmers, I'm leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri to be with my brothers and sisters in this hour of grief. I've also sought permission from the UP government to allow landing/taking off of the chopper at the site,” Channi tweeted.

In view of the Punjab CM's decision, the director of the state government's civil aviation department wrote to UP additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi, seeking permission for Channi's chopper to land and take off. The official also requested that adequate arrangements be made to ensure the Punjab CM's meet with the concerned families.

Earlier in the day, Awasthi wrote to officials at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, instructing them to not allow planes of Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to land.

Several politicians who tried to enter or leave for Lakhimpur Kheri were detained our put under house arrest by the police, including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra etc.