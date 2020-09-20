Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:36 IST

Mohali’s top brass struggles to battle Covid

The Covid pandemic has Mohali’s top brass on its toes, literally. With the number of cases crossing 8,000 in the district, both deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan and additional DC Aashika Jain are holding back-to-back meetings with senior health officials to bring the number down. From giving directions to private hospitals to making arrangements and ensuring aggressive testing, early detection and treatment, the officers have warned people of stringent action against those spreading rumours. Regular directions are being given to people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

After HC quashes online election diktat, bar council digs in its heels

Even as the Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed the online election diktat of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana in the two states and Chandigarh, the council is not ready to give in. It all started with the high court bar association refusing to follow the bar council’s notification on holding elections. This led the council to replace the election committee. The matter reached the high court on the judicial side and election notification was set aside. However, it appears the council is not ready to give in so soon. Hours after the notification was quashed, the council put two senior advocates of the high court on notice on complaints alleging that their cases were not defended properly by the duo. Some say the senior advocates association played a key role in getting the notification quashed. Incidentally, the bar association was represented by the two senior advocates.

Press meet in Covid times leaves many surprised

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, a press conference convened by Vineet Kumar, the officiating SSP of Chandigarh, at the Sector 39 police station left many surprised. The SSP announced the arrest of four vehicle thieves, including two garbage collectors, by a police team led by inspector Amanjot Singh, the station house officer. The few mediapersons in attendance wondered why take a risk of holding a press meet to announce the recovery of nine stolen two-wheelers. The UT police have not held a press conference since the Covid-19 outbreak even in cases of murder and arrest of gangsters. Press statements suffice.

Students send consent slips without parents’ knowledge

As students in Chandigarh have been asked to provide consent slips from their parents for coming to school for guidance from Monday, it was found that many students of government schools sent the consent from their parents’ phone without informing them about it. A teacher of a government school said that many schools were now calling the parents of the students to verify that they have given the consent. On Monday, a printed copy of the consent form with the parents’ signature will be required for students to enter school. Students and teachers from micro-containment zones won’t be allowed to attend school.

No printing of calendars, diaries at PGI

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has circulated an office memorandum by the central government suggesting that there should be no activity regarding printing of calendars, diaries, desktop calendars or festival greeting cards. They have been suggested to adopt innovative means such as digital or online methods for such activities. The printing of a coffee table book has also been banned and appropriate use of e-books has been encouraged.

No syndicate meeting at PU in two months

Thought it’s a tradition at Panjab University to hold a meeting of the syndicate every month, the apex executive body did not meet in August and September due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the vice-chancellor convened an online syndicate meeting on two consecutive days last week but the members did not attend it, saying the meeting should held in person, not online.

