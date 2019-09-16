Two arrested for running liquor adulteration unit

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:29 IST

Greater Noida: Police Sunday night conducted a search and busted a unit in Badalpur where liquor adulteration was taking place.

They recovered a large quantity of liquor, scores of drums, empty bottles, urea, pumps, etc., from the spot. Two persons were arrested, while two others managed to escape after scaling a wall on seeing the police team.

Pathneesh Kumar, the in-charge Badalpur police station, said they received information about the operation of a liquor adulteration unit from a rented premises. “Around midnight, police team reached the godown and conducted a search. A member of the gang, standing guard at the gate, raised the alarm after noticing police team. Two persons managed to escape while the police arrested this suspect and his accomplice from the spot,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Sunil Kumar and Gaurav Gupta, residents of Subhash Nagar in Ghaziabad. Those who fled were identified as Sonu Goyal and Devendra Yadav, the godown owner.

Police said the three persons had hired the premises from Yadav eight months ago for ₹20,000 a month on the pretext of running a turpentine oil business. “However, soon they started liquor adulteration. When Yadav came to know about this, he asked them to vacate the premises. However, the suspects offered him partnership and involved him in the gang,” he said.

Kumar said the four persons used to bring liquor from Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh. “They used to mix urea, cold drinks, water and some other chemicals in it, seal the adulterated liquor in empty bottles and use fake wrappers and holograms to deceive customers,” he said.

Police found a drum with 180 litres of liquor, 180 liquor bottles marked for sale in Arunachal Pradesh, 294 empty bottles, 40 empty drums, 20 kg urea, water pumps, some equipment for testing liquor intensity, etc. The seized liquor would be worth ₹20 lakh, police said. They also seized seven vehicles, including three Mahindra Boleros, two Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R, a mini truck, and a Honda City sedan.

Kumar said police have registered a case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 272 and 273 of the IPC and sections 60, 63, and 72 of the Excise Act. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody

Two held for liquor smuggling

Jarcha police Monday arrested a man with illegal liquor worth ₹30 lakh. The suspect was identified as Manjit Jaat, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. Anil Kumar, station officer (SO), Jarcha, said the police was conducting a routine checking near Chauna boarder when they stopped a truck for checking. “The truck was loaded with 500 cartons of liquor marked for sale in Arunachal Pradesh. The suspect failed to produce papers for the consignment. During interrogation, he said a person named Mintu alias Manti had asked him to transport the liquor to Bihar from Haryana,” he said. He was promised ₹20,000 for this job.

Dadri police also arrested a person with illegal liquor at Luharli toll plaza on Monday. The accused was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Yamuna Nagar in Haryana. He was going with 1,000 cartons of illegal liquor in a truck when he was stopped for checking. He failed to produced papers for the consignment after which he was arrested. Both suspects were booked under Sections 60/63/72 of the Excise Act. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 20:29 IST