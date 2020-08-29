Two Ludhiana cops trying to pacify marital dispute assaulted

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:11 IST

Two police personnel were assaulted while trying to defuse a marital dispute in Vardhman Enclave, Jamalpur, on Friday.

The woman, who is living separately from her husband due to strained relationships, had called the police for help, where her husband, his mother and brother attacked the cops.

The Jamalpur police have arrested the trio for assaulting ASI Swarn Chand and constable Rakesh Kumar and tearing their uniforms.

They have been identified as Gurjit Kaur and her two sons Karamjit Singh and Jora Singh of Khamano, Fatehgarh Sahib.

In his complaint to police, Chand, who is deputed in the police control room motorcycle squad, said a woman, Kuldeep Kaur, called the police alleging that her husband, Karamjit, and in-laws were threatening her.

She said they had been living apart for long and her husband had arrived at her house with her family to harm her and her children.

When he and constable Rakesh Kumar reached the spot and asked her husband and his family to leave, they started hurling abuses at them and assaulted them, tearing their uniforms in the melee.

On Chand’s complaint, Jamalpur police have registered a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to the orders duly promulgated by public servant) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against three accused.