e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two men held for posing as DSIIDC staffers, duping people of over ₹8 crore

Two men held for posing as DSIIDC staffers, duping people of over ₹8 crore

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police have arrested two men who allegedly posed as employees of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) and duped several people on the pretext of allotting them industrial land at steep costs.

Police said the men have so far duped people of at least ₹8 crore. Luxury cars and a flat they bought with the cheated money have been seized, the police said.

The two arrested men are Vikram Saxena, 34, who has also been involved in a case of cheating in Delhi previously, and Saxena’s brother-in-law Mudit Kumar, 38.

Kumar is a law graduate and was enrolled as a member at the Allahabad bar council. Two years ago, he came to Delhi and started practising law at Patiala house court. He has no previous criminal involvements, police said.

DSIIDC is an agency responsible for several major infrastructure projects in the national capital.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that in March and February this year, the law-enforcement agency had received multiple complaints at the Connaught Place police station, all of them alleging they were duped by two men from DSIIDC who took hefty sums from them, promising to allot industrial land in the city.

“A core team was set up to probe the fraud. An initial probe revealed that the two suspects met all the targets at coffee shops in Connaught Place near the DSIIDC office. By showing them fake allotment papers, the duo took money in demand drafts and cash. People had even paid up to ₹1.8 crore,” Singhal said.

He added, following months of enquiry and technical surveillance, the teams succeeded in locating Saxena in Dehradun.

“Our team raided his Dehradun hideout on July 20, and arrested him. Based on information he provided us, we arrested Mudit Kumar from Saharanpur on July 27,” he said.

The two used to provide receipts against the payments received.

“The two have confessed to have duped people of at least ₹8 crore,” Singhal added.

“The DSIIDC itself suggested the victims approach the police, and have ourselves lodged a complaint with the Connaught Place police station,” a senior DSIIDC official said.

.

top news
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In