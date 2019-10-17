Two more men shot by police in separate encounters in Delhi

cities

An alleged snatcher and a gangster who jumped parole were shot and injured by Delhi Police in encounters in the national capital -- the latest in a series of such cases.

The two separate alleged encounters took place in Dwarka and Rohini on Thursday, said Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

The man injured in the first alleged encounter is Prince Tewatia, the 29-year-old leader of the Tewatia gang, said Kushwaha. “The Tewatia gang is into extortion and is most active criminal outfit in south Delhi,” the DCP said.

He was in jail in connection with around half-a-dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder, but was granted parole earlier this year. “He had sought parole on the pretext of marrying. But he did not return to jail,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, the special cell received a tip-off about Tewatia and one of his associates arriving near Tilak Nagar metro station, he said. “We waited near the metro station but got to know he was in a Swift car near the Uttam Nagar metro station. We chased him in another car until we reached Dwarka metro station around 12.15 am on Thursday,” said the DCP.

Cornered by the police, Tewatia allegedly rammed his car into a footpath near the Dwarka metro station before both the occupants of the car jumped out and ran. “When we chased them, they began firing at us. We shot back and hit Tewatia in his left leg,” the DCP said.

The officer said Tewatia’s associate managed to flee even as the injured suspect was taken to a hospital. A total of eight rounds were exchanged between the two parties, said the police.

The other alleged encounter involved 29-year-old Raj Kumar alias Ravan, a man allegedly involved in 17 cases of robbery and snatching. The DCP said one of his victims was a couple who had to part with their jewellery and cash after being held at knife-point in Bawana in June.

On Thursday morning, we received a tip-off that Kumar would be visiting Rohini by a scooter. “We intercepted him, but he fired two rounds at us – one of them hitting a constable’s bulletproof vest. We also fired two rounds in response, hitting him in his left leg,” said the DCP.

