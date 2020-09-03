e-paper
Virus claims 18 lives in Ludhiana, toll touches 460

While 49 deaths have been reported in the city in merely three days, the number of fatalities was much lower at 26 for the corresponding period in the month of August.

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:41 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Health department workers taking a sample for Covid testing in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Health department workers taking a sample for Covid testing in Ludhiana on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Eighteen patients died of Covid-19 in separate health facilities in the district, taking the total death toll to 460 on Thursday.

Besides, 282 new positive cases took the cumulative total of cases in the district to 10, 914. While there are 1, 677 active patients, 8,774 persons have recovered from the virus.

Besides, 282 new positive cases took the cumulative total of cases in the district to 10, 914. While there are 1, 677 active patients, 8,774 persons have recovered from the virus.

There were five women among the deceased today. The dead include a 58-year-old male from Giaspura, a 73-year- old male from Bajra village, a 57-year-old male from Kehar Singh Colony in Khanna, a 28-year-old male from Machhiwara, a 72-year-old male from Hargobind Nagar, a 44-year-old male from Vivek Colony, a 63-year-old male from Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, a 55-year-old male from Haibowal Kalan, a 65-year-old female from Cheema Chowk, a 53-year-old male from Samrala, a 89-year-old male from New Shivpuri, a 56-year-old female from Civil Lines, a 79-year-old female from BRS Nagar, a 62-year-old male from Dhandari Kalan, a 48-year-old female from Jodhpura, a 50-year-old male from Guru Ram Das Nagar, a 58-year-old female from SBS Nagar and a 57-year-old male from Kohara.

Among those who tested positive are 87 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 40 contacts of positive patients, 72 patients referred from the outpatient departments and 19 healthcare workers and two pregnant women.

