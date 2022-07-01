Who is Rahul Narvekar, the BJP candidate for Maharashtra speaker election
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rahul Narvekar on Friday filed his nomination as the party candidate for the election to the post of Maharashtra assembly speaker. The elections for the speaker's post will be held on Sunday.
The speaker's post has been lying vacant since Congress leader Nana Patole resigned from the post last year. Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal has been the acting speaker.
Narvekar is a sitting BJP MLA from Mumbai's Colaba constituency. He has been associated with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party in the past. Here's all you need to know about the BJP MLA who is vying for the speaker's post.
> Narvekar has been born and brought up in Colaba area of South Mumbai. His brother Makarand is a corporator from Colaba.
> Narvekar is the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, a legislator from NCP and chairman and speaker of the Maharashtra legislative council.
> He was a spokesperson of Youth Wing of Shiv Sena in early years. He quit the party and joined NCP in 2014. Narvekar claimed the inaccessibility of party top brass (read Uddhav Thackeray) prompted him to quit the Sena.
> Rahul Narvekar contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Maval, losing to Shrirang Appa Barne of the Shiv Sena.
> Narvekar joined the BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls from Colaba. He won the assembly elections from Colaba, defeating Congress' Ashok Jagtap.
