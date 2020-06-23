With 121 Covid-19 cases, Ghaziabad crosses 1,000-mark

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:07 IST

Ghaziabad:

With the biggest single day spike of 121 Covid-19 cases so far, the district on Tuesday crossed the 1,000-mark. On Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in the district stood at 1,079, health officials said.

However, the officials said that the number of deaths remained at 49 with no fresh addition to the toll tally.

“The 121 new cases include 20 cases from Indirapuram, 11 from Sahibabad and 14 from Vijay Nagar, among other localities. We also have 11 cases which have come from police’s Dial 112 facility in Ghaziabad. With the addition, the total figure of 1,079 has been updated on the portal and will reflect in figures which will be released by the state control room on Wednesday,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

Police sources said that three out of 11 cases are related to police personnel deployed at UP112’s control centre at Govindpuram while the rest eight are employees of a private firm who are also deployed at the same control centre.