Home / Cities / With 147 Covid cases, Mohali sees biggest one-day surge

With 147 Covid cases, Mohali sees biggest one-day surge

In the neighbouring Panchkula district, 43 fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 1,470.

cities Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
As many as 26 people have died due to Covid-19 in the past 12 days in Mohali.
As many as 26 people have died due to Covid-19 in the past 12 days in Mohali.
         

Witnessing no let-up in the spread of infection, Mohali yet again recorded its highest single-day surge of Covid-19 cases, as 147 people tested positive for the virus across the district, taking the total past 2,400.

With another man succumbing to the disease, the toll too rose to 46. As many as 26 people have died due to Covid-19 in the past 12 days. Meanwhile, 30% (734) of the total cases (2,417) have been reported in the past one week.While 1,116 cases remain active, with 49 people being discharged on Friday, the number of those cured rose to 1,255.

The man who died was a resident of Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi. He was suffering from diabetes and was being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital in Patiala.

“His cremation has been performed as per the protocol under the observation of health officials. We will collect samples of his family members and also trace his other contacts,” said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali.

Among the fresh 147 cases, 66 are from Mohali, 19 from Kharar, 15 from Dhakoli, 14 from Kurali, 13 from Zirakpur, nine from Dera Bassi, eight from Lalru and two from Gharuan.

43 TEST POSITIVE IN P’KULA

In the neighbouring Panchkula district, 43 fresh cases were reported on Friday, taking the total to 1,470.

The cases are spread across the city besides Pinjore, Old Panchkula, Barwala, Morni and Kalka.

There are 495 active cases in the district, as 966 people have recovered while nine have died so far.

“During the next three days, over 600 staff and officers of Vidhan Sabha will be tested for Covid-19 as the session is going to start,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula. As many as 27,772 people have been tested so far.

