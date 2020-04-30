e-paper
With 48 fresh coronavirus cases, Ludhiana’s tally sees largest jump in a day

The city now has total 77 positive cases

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:45 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Of the 48 positive cases reported on Thursday, 11 have no travel history.
Of the 48 positive cases reported on Thursday, 11 have no travel history.(HT Photo)
         

With 48 fresh cases of Covid-19 being detected, Ludhiana district witnessed its largest single-day jump on Thursday. The city now has total 77 positive cases.

Shockingly out of the 48 positive cases reported today, 11 have no travel history. Besides, one case has emerged from the woman’s jail on Tajpur Road sending the authorities in a tizzy.

Deputy commission Pradeep Agrawal said 37 patients are pilgrims who had recently returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, while one is a migrant person from Madhya Pradesh.

He said that nine other cases (which has no connection with Nanded or Kota) were detected on Thursday and their contact history is being looked into. “It is being investigated whether they had come in contact with already infected persons,” said the DC.

He urged the city residents to strictly follow the lockdown rules. “Till yesterday, we had 29 cases, but in merely a day we have received 48 fresh cases. This disease could spread exponentially if we don’t abide by social distancing measure we could curtail the spread. Sadly even today, residents were seen violating the guidelines.”

182 PILGRIMS ARRIVE TODAY

After a section of pilgrims arrived in the city on Wednesday and staged protest for remaining stranded at the civil hospital for over eight hours, as many as 182 passengers, who arrived in the city on Thursday, were taken to Government Meritorious School near Nehru Rose Garden.

The health department made arrangements to conduct their medical examination and collect the swab samples.

