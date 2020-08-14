With five more fatalities, Mohali surpasses Chandigarh’s toll

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:40 IST

The district’s Covid-19 toll reached 30 on Thursday with five people – the highest so far in a single day – succumbing to the virus.

Of the total fatalities, 10 (33.3%) took place in the past four days. Mohali has the highest fatalities so far, ahead of Chandigarh’s 27 and Panchkula’s four.

Thursday also saw 67 fresh cases in Mohali, taking the count to 1,604.

All deceased had comorbidities, said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

Among them, a 61-year-old man from Gulmohar Complex, Dera Bassi, was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, on August 8. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

A 59-year-old woman from Shastri Nagar, Dera Bassi, was also suffering from diabetes and admitted in the same hospital, while a 68-year-old man, also from Dera Bassi, was admitted at Government Medical College, Patiala, on Thursday morning and died in the afternoon.

From Mohali, a 71-year-old woman was under treatment at GMCH. She was suffering from diabetes, while a 70-year-old man from Sector 71, also a diabetes and hypertension patient, was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali.

Dr Singh the last rites were conducted as per protocol under the observation of health officials.

Out of total 67 fresh cases on Thursday, 27 are from Mohali, 17 from Dera Bassi and 23 from Kharar. As many as 84 persons were discharged on Thursday, bringing down the number of active patients to 717 in the district. A total of 858 patients have recovered from the disease.