Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: No candidate has won Rajasthan’s Bhilwara for the third time

Subhash Baheria of the BJP is the current member of Parliament from Bhilwara parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Subhash Baheria once again to contest from the Bhilwara Lok Sabha seat, which has not elected the same candidate thrice.

Baheria had won the Lok Sabha election for the first time in 1996 when he defeated Mahendra Singh Mewar of the Congress. He elected again in the 2014 Lok Sabha election after he won against Congress leader Ashok Chandna.

The Congress party has won nine times and the BJP four times in the 16 Lok Sabha elections held in Bhilwara.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Bhilwara Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bhilwara

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Subhash Baheria, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 246,264

Runner up name, party: Ashok Chandna, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,104,090

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 62.92%

Number of women voters in 2014: 850,847

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,066

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:34 IST