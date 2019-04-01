Lok Sabha elections 2019: Akali citadel Ferozepur constituency is a tough challenge

Shiromani Akali Dal has won Punjab’s Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat five times in a row and its former leader Sher Singh Ghubaya had held the fort for a decade.

Sher Singh Ghubaya, who joined the Congress party in March, had defeated the grand old party’s heavyweight Sunil Jakhar from the Ferozepur seat in 2014. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he had defeated the then Congress leader Jagmeet Singh Brar.

Founded by Sultan Firoz Shah Tughluq, Ferozepur will vote on May 19 and the result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Punjab

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ferozepur

Polling date: May 19

Sitting MP, party: Sher Singh Ghubaya, SAD

Winning margin in 2014: 31,420

Runner up name, party: Sunil Jakhar, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,105,412

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 72.62%

Number of women voters in 2014: 713,254

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,692

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 13:25 IST