Lok Sabha elections 2019: Punjab’s Amritsar constituency has been a Congress bastion
Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the Congress won the bypoll held in 2017 after the sitting member of Parliament Captain Amarinder Singh resigned to protest the Supreme Court's verdict on the SYL canal water-sharing agreement.
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab, is represented by Congress’ Gurjeet Singh Aujla.
Before that, the seat was held by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who won it on three occasions as a BJP candidate.
The Amritsar Lok Sabha had traditionally remained a Congress bastion until Najvot Singh Sidhu wrested it in 2004 parliamentary elections. The seat remained with Sidhu from 2004 till 2014.
Voting will take place on May 19 and the result will be declared on May 23.
Here are some details about the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat:
State: Punjab
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Amritsar
Polling date: May 19
Sitting MP, party: Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress
Winning margin in 2017 by-poll: 199,189
Runner up name, party: Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, BJP
Number of voters in 2017 by-poll: 10,14,489
Percentage of votes polled in 2017 by-poll: 70.39%
Number of women voters in 2017 by-poll: NA
Number of polling booths in 2017 by-poll: NA
