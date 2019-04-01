Lok Sabha elections 2019: Punjab’s Amritsar constituency has been a Congress bastion

Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab, is represented by Congress’ Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla won the bypoll held in 2017 after the sitting member of Parliament Captain Amarinder Singh resigned to protest the Supreme Court’s verdict on the SYL canal water-sharing agreement.

Before that, the seat was held by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who won it on three occasions as a BJP candidate.

The Amritsar Lok Sabha had traditionally remained a Congress bastion until Najvot Singh Sidhu wrested it in 2004 parliamentary elections. The seat remained with Sidhu from 2004 till 2014.

Voting will take place on May 19 and the result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Punjab

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Amritsar

Polling date: May 19

Sitting MP, party: Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress

Winning margin in 2017 by-poll: 199,189

Runner up name, party: Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, BJP

Number of voters in 2017 by-poll: 10,14,489

Percentage of votes polled in 2017 by-poll: 70.39%

Number of women voters in 2017 by-poll: NA

Number of polling booths in 2017 by-poll: NA

