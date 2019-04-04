Lok Sabha elections 2019: Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in five phases from April 11 to May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
New Delhi
Union minister Jitendra Singh represents Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in Lok Sabha. Singh defeated senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad by more than 60,000 votes.
The BJP has once again fielded Jitendra Singh while the Congress has picked Vikramaditya Singh, son of senior party leader Karan Singh
Here are the facts about the Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir:
State : Jammu and Kashmir
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Udhampur
Day of polling: April 18
Sitting MP, Party: Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 60,976
Runner up name, party: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,042,375
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 70
Number of polling booths in 2014: 2051
Number of women voters: 484,001
