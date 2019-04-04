Lok Sabha elections 2019: Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir

Union minister Jitendra Singh represents Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in Lok Sabha. Singh defeated senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad by more than 60,000 votes.

The BJP has once again fielded Jitendra Singh while the Congress has picked Vikramaditya Singh, son of senior party leader Karan Singh

Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in five phases from April 11 to May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the facts about the Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir:

State : Jammu and Kashmir

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Udhampur

Day of polling: April 18

Sitting MP, Party: Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 60,976

Runner up name, party: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,042,375

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 70

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2051

Number of women voters: 484,001

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 10:42 IST