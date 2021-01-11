‘I let the bowlers down, it’s a horrible feeling', says 'bitterly disappointed' Tim Paine after 3 dropped catches

‘Bitterly disappointed’ Australia captain Tim Paine has stated that he was below par behind the stumps on the final day of the Sydney Test as he dropped three important catches that helped India pull off a sensational draw.

The Australian skipper dropped two catches of Rishabh Pant who played a ravishing 97-run knock and raised India’s hopes to win the match. Later, he dropped Hanuma Vihari who remained unbeaten on 23.

During the post-match virtual press-conference, Paine conceded that he ‘hasn't had too many worse days’ than Monday and feels that his dropped catches ‘let the bowlers down’.

“Obviously the dropped catches have played a part in the result. Probably going both ways to be far. But I am bitterly disappointed, I pride myself on my wicketkeeping. Haven't had too many worse days than that today,” Paine said at the virtual post-match press conference.

“It's a horrible feeling knowing our fast bowlers and our spinner (Nathan Lyon) bowled their hearts out and gave everything to the team. I certainly feel I let them down

“I have to wear that, but I'll get another crack at it next week so move on,” said Paine referring to the fourth and final Test in Brisbane.

According to the Australia skipper, India deserved the result as they fought hard.

“Well, obviously, we wanted to win the game. I thought we created enough chances to do so, wouldn't say it's deflating, though there were a lot of positives out of the game and it was an awesome game of Test cricket,” Paine said.

“Thought India fought hard like we knew they would. Clearly, we are disappointed not to get a win but thought there were some good signs for us after the Melbourne Test” he added.

Chasing an improbable 407, India and Australia settled for a draw after the visitors showed grit and character with valuable contributions from Pant (97), and Cheteshwar Pujara (77).

Vihari and Ashwin shared an unbeaten 62-run partnership in 259 balls to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

