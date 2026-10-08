18-year-old Jason Rowles, 42-year-old Faf du Plessis: SA20’s auction proves talent is talent, says Graeme Smith

SA20 is geared up to enter its fifth season, and the league is making big moves to bring in new talent, but veterans are still commanding some attention.

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith on Jason Rowles’ rise and Faf du Plessis’ SA20 value. (PTI)

It has already shown a lot of promise, with IPL franchise owners investing in teams and building an ecosystem that attracts foreign players. At the 2027 season auction, an 18-year-old player made headlines by becoming the most expensive player sold at the event.

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Jason Rowles, a highly-rated prospect in the Proteas cricket circuit, sparked an intense bidding war between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings (JSK), as both franchises recognised his long-term potential.

After a spirited contest, JSK secured Rowles for $174,248 USD, attracting significant attention. The strong interest in former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis demonstrated that T20 remains a format in which a 42-year-old can retain high value if he maintains peak fitness, as Du Plessis does. He was also signed by Joburg Super Kings for $162,286 USD, making him one of the season’s biggest acquisitions.

At 42, the former Proteas skipper has maintained his reputation as a consistent performer in franchise leagues. His standing was further enhanced in the recently concluded ETPL 2026, where he finished as the highest run scorer with 449 runs. His recent form also drew attention at the SA20 Auction, where he was the focus of a bidding war between JSK and MI Cape Town. Ultimately, he returned to the Wanderers, where he has spent the past four SA20 seasons.

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{{^usCountry}} SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith, in an interaction with select media, spoke about the league’s approach to creating an environment where young talent like Jason Rowles can thrive alongside experienced campaigners such as Faf du Plessis. Smith stressed that the focus remains on talent and ability, rather than age, while highlighting the work being done behind the scenes to identify and develop young cricketers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith, in an interaction with select media, spoke about the league’s approach to creating an environment where young talent like Jason Rowles can thrive alongside experienced campaigners such as Faf du Plessis. Smith stressed that the focus remains on talent and ability, rather than age, while highlighting the work being done behind the scenes to identify and develop young cricketers. {{/usCountry}}

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"Last year, we were having our big auction. There were only 19 players going to this auction and only a certain amount of purse. Also, only four franchises were part of the auction yesterday," Smith said. "The other two squads were completed. So it was always going to be a slightly interesting auction. I think for me, talent is talent and ability is ability. I don't think we should put any age groups on it. I think that the fact that the coaching, the work that goes in behind the scenes to select these players and understand what they're capable of, that work is exciting. I think we invest heavily in the schools programme and our franchises and the coaches. Recognising the youth is exciting."

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Meanwhile, he didn't shy away from praising Du Plessis for his consistency with the bat and the way he has continued to deliver. Over the last two franchise league tournaments, Faf has scored 749 runs in 19 matches - 449 at a strike rate of 139.44 in 10 innings in the ETPL and 292 at a strike rate of 164.97 in 9 innings in MLC.

"I think Faf's consistency, the way that he's looked after his body, is incredible. To be playing competitive cricket at his age now and still have the motivation, you know, I think is incredible. But I think you're right. For me, we just want quality cricketers on the field and whether they're young or getting older, it doesn't really matter to us," he added.

“Trying to grow the game of cricket”

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The Indian Premier League has already taken its scouting network to the next level, with the likes of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tormenting top bowling stars. Now, the potential of young talent is being noticed on the international stage, with teams also looking for the next crop of players who can bring the same excitement. SA20 has high hopes for Rowles, who has already shown his potential at the Under-19 level by smashing a double century against England in a youth Test. The attention on him during the SA20 Auction was something Smith also acknowledged.

"The work is being done on recognising talent, the scouting behind the scenes. I think also the mindset to promote youth is important. And obviously, you're talking about Suryavanshi in the IPL. There are a number of Under-23s, young players involved in our tournament. To think that Dewald Brevis is still under 23. And then you've got Jason Rowles fetching the highest number at yesterday's auction. I think for us, we were trying to grow the game of cricket. Those little stories really are nuggets in terms of helping build the kind of future talent and keeping cricket as a high-profile sport in our country that people want to be a part of," Smith said.

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