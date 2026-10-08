‘He should learn from Zaheer Khan, Balaji’: Hardik Pandya’s injuries a frustrating roadblock for India’s World Cup 2027 plans

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya, India’s premier pace-bowling all-rounder, is breaking down more frequently than ever before, and the frustration must be mounting for him and the team. Back spasms, a leg strain and now a shin injury: three different injuries in five months have derailed him. Hardik Pandya has been dealing with persistent injuries in recent times. (BCCI Images)

Even as India looks to firm up its core for the 2027 World Cup, which is less than a year away, Hardik’s breakdowns are more than an inconvenient roadblock. The team management has propped up Nitish Reddy and is nurturing Suryansh Shedge -- who replaced Hardik in India A for the Sri Lanka A series -- but there is a clear qualitative difference.

If Hardik is to make that trip to South Africa next year, he must be able to bowl all 10 overs and as things stand, Hardik is desperately short on game time. Nine months into 2026, Hardik has featured in 14 matches for India - all T20Is - and 10 for Mumbai Indians.

'10 overs a must for Hardik' “If he has to play in the World Cup, he has to bowl a minimum of 10 overs. And to bowl those 10 overs efficiently, he should be able to bowl 15-20 overs in practice. That’s how it’s done,” former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan told The Hindustan Times.

“The person has to be totally fit, where your skill, fitness, strength and conditioning, recovery protocols, prehab protocols, nutrition and mental condition - everything has to work around the skill. It cannot be the other way around.”

Learn from the greats Given the packed cricketing calendar, going back to basics, workload management notwithstanding, may benefit Hardik.

“Hardik should take a leaf out of L Balaji’s book. He came back so much stronger to play for India again in 2012, the T20 World Cup and the New Zealand tour. How did he come back? Balaji's processes may not be pertinent now, but having a process is crucial. How do you make the process robust?” added Srinivasan.

“Hardik needs to talk to Zaheer Khan and L Balaji - players who have undergone many injuries and come back strong. Ashish Nehra is an amazing character too. He had so many injuries, but every time he came back stronger. He needs to ask them: how did you set your fitness protocols?”