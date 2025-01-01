New Delhi [India], : The year 2024 saw numerous milestones for Indian sports, with exceptional performances by athletes like Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as the Indian men's cricket team's T20 World Cup victory. The year was also marked by world titles in chess by Gukesh Dommaraju and Koneru Humpy, among other remarkable achievements. 2024: A landmark year for Indian sports with milestones and retirements

Rohan Bopanna kicked off the year with a historic win at the Australian Open men's doubles title alongside Matthew Ebden, marking his first Grand Slam victory in men's doubles. At 43 years and nine months, Bopanna became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era. He also reached the world No. 1 spot in ATP doubles rankings and became the oldest Masters 1000 champion by winning the Miami Masters.

In February, the Indian women's badminton team, led by PV Sindhu and rising star Anmol Kharb, secured their first-ever gold medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia. Kharb emerged as the hero, defeating higher-ranked opponents to lead India to victory.

The Indian cricket team reclaimed the ICC Men's T20I World Cup title, co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, ending a 17-year drought. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the team remained unbeaten and triumphed over South Africa in the final, with Jasprit Bumrah named Player of the Tournament. The victory also marked the retirement of veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja from T20I cricket.

Several sports legends bid farewell in 2024. Football icon Sunil Chhetri retired from international football after nearly two decades, finishing as India's top scorer with 94 goals in 151 matches. His last match was against Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Indian Men's Football Team had a winless 2024.

In cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from T20I cricket after the World Cup, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in white-ball cricket.

PR Sreejesh, the legendary hockey goalkeeper, retired after helping India secure a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sreejesh's heroics in the shootout win over England and his crucial saves against Spain were instrumental in India's success.

Indian athletes shone at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning six medals - one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra's silver in men's javelin throw made him part of an elite group of athletes with multiple Olympic medals.

Shooter Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals, including India's first-ever Olympic shooting medal for women, and partnered with Sarabjot Singh to win bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol. Shooter Swapnil Kusale secured a bronze in the men's 50m rifle event, marking India's first medal in this event. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, at 21, won bronze in men's freestyle 57 kg, becoming India's youngest Olympic medalist.

Vinesh Phogat's journey was marked by both triumph and heartbreak. She pulled off a stunning victory over Japan's Yui Susaki, only to be disqualified from the final due to being slightly overweight. Despite the setback, her performance was hailed as one of the greatest upsets in Olympic wrestling history.

The Indian men's hockey team won bronze at the Paris Olympics, with PR Sreejesh playing a key role. Captain Harmanpreet Singh was the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. The team's victory over Australia in the group stage was historic, ending a 52-year wait for an Olympic win against the Kookaburras.

Lakshya Sen made history by reaching the semi-finals in men's badminton, a first for an Indian male player. Although he missed out on a medal, his performance was praised by top players like Viktor Axelsen.

Meanwhile, Indian para-athletes had a stellar showing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, winning 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver, and thirteen bronze. Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil won back-to-back gold medals, while Harvinder Singh secured India's first Paralympic gold in archery.

In chess, India achieved unprecedented success with double gold at the Chess Olympiad and world titles for Gukesh Dommaraju and Koneru Humpy. Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion, while Humpy won her second World Rapid Championship title.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar retired after winning gold in the vault at the 2024 Asian Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships, capping a trailblazing career. Squash prodigy Anahat Singh made waves by winning nine PSA Challenger titles and breaking into the top 100 of the women's PSA rankings.

2024 was a year of remarkable achievements and significant retirements, setting new benchmarks and inspiring future generations of Indian athletes.

