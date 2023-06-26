4,6,4,6,6,4: Van Beek destroys Jason Holder, smashes 30 runs in Super Over to dent West Indies' WC hopes - Watch

It ain't over till it's over. From marauding knocks, and thrilling death overs to a grandstand finish - West Indies's crucial Group A match against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 was straight out of a movie. Masterminding one of the biggest upsets in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket, Logan van Beek propelled the Dutch side to a memorable win over the two-time world champions on Monday. Van Beek's batting exploits against Jason Holder followed by his all-round show simply stunned the West Indies in the Super Over thriller at Takashinga Sports Club. Logan van Beek scored 30 runs and picked up two wickets against West Indies in the Super Over thriller(ICC)

Batting first in the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Shai Hope and Co. posted a gigantic total against the Netherlands at Harare. Superstar Nicholas Pooran smashed a scintillating century while Keemo Paul played a blinder of knock (46) to help West Indies post 374-6 in the 50-over contest. Even though the West Indies faithful were convinced that Hope's men have done enough to outclass the Dutch side, Teja Nidamanuru and captain Scott Edwards had other plans as the Dutch duo took the Windies bowlers to the cleaners.

Enters Van Beek…

Nidamanuru played a blistering knock of 111 of 76 balls while captain Edwards chipped in with an impactful knock of 67 off 47 balls. Making sure that ODI cricket peaked months before the showpiece event in India, West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph got the better of Van Beek on the final ball to send the match into a Super Over.

Van Beek, who played an entertaining knock of 28 off 14 balls, ended up scoring more than he did in the 50-over contest during the Super Over. Van Beek kickstarted Holder's Super Over with a boundary. Clobbering the pacer on the next ball, the Dutchman set the tone with a handsome maximum. Continuing his assault on the Windies pacer, Van Beek plundered 30 runs in the Super Over as West Indies were left with a mountain to climb at Harare. Van Beek even delivered the goods with the ball as the all-rounder bagged two wickets to successfully defend 30 runs in the Super Over.

