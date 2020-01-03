5 reasons why all eyes should be on India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

cricket

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 17:10 IST

In between New Year celebrations and the chilly winters, there are high chances of the India vs Sri Lanka three-match T20I series slipping under the radar. The two sides are set to lock horns in the first T20I on Sunday and apart from Guwahati, the venue for the first T20I, the buzz is not quite like an India home series. The fact that this series is sandwiched between the Australia ODIs and a full-fledged tour to New Zealand may be one the main reasons behind it. This might be just a three-T20I series but there are a lot of reasons for every Indian cricket fan to be excited about it.

Here are 5 reasons why all eyes should be on the India vs Sri Lanka T20Is:

India start off 2020 with an eye on World Cup

India will start their campaign in the new decade with the T20Is against Sri Lanka. This will also mark the beginning of many T20Is, India will play in the lead up to the World Cup later this year in Australia. In many ways, this series will unofficially announce India’s preparations for the World Cup. India haven’t quite been able to maintain the same dominance of Tests and ODIs in T20Is and they would look to turn the tables from the first series of 2020.

Jasprit Bumrah returns

A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to action in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting from January 5. India’s premier fast bowler has been out of action ever since the West Indies tour in August-September last year because of an injury. He proved his fitness by bowling in full tilt in India’s practice session at Visakhapatnam ahead of the 2nd ODI against West Indies before being included for the Sri Lanka T20Is and Australia ODIs.

No Rohit Sharma

This will be the first T20I series in three years in which Rohit Sharma won’t be a part of the Indian side. Yes, the speculations of giving a breather to Rohit finally came true when the selectors decided to rest him from this T20I series. The last time Rohit wasn’t a part of a T20I series was back in January 2017 against England. In 2019, Rohit played the most number of matches for India in 2019.

Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul?

No, there is no competition as to who will open the batting against Sri Lanka. It will be Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in all three matches. But what after that? What will happen when Rohit returns? In Dhawan’s absence, Rahul notched up scores of 62, 11, 91 in three T20Is against West Indies. Considering the numbers – Dhawan recently hasn’t been among runs and in 2019 managed to score just 272 runs in 12 innings at an average of 22.66 with a strike rate of 110.56 – in T20Is, the pressure will be on the left-hander to reclaim his spot as second opener of the side.

Back-up seamers turn frontline

India’s outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said his team has prepared a pool of fast bowlers as back-up of the current lot. Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur are among those but against Sri Lanka, they have a chance to become the frontlines. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar out with injuries, they are expected to be part of the playing XI in the three T20Is against Sri Lanka.