'600 runs enough for this fella': Ben Duckett’s icy sledge stings Shubman Gill; gets instant payback for Crawley clash

England's Ben Duckett exacted revenge on India captain Shubman Gill for his earlier clash with Zak Crawley in the ongoing Lord's Test. With an icy-cold sledge late on Day 4, Duckett successfully distracted the in-form Indian batter — and the payback was instant. Ben Duckett sledged Shubman Gill on Day 4 of 3rd Test

Gill came in to bat in the 13th over of India's innings after Brydon Carse ended the partnership between Karun Nair and KL Rahul, dismissing the former for 14 off 33. The 25-year-old was welcomed by a hostile England camp, who took no time to remind him of the incident on the third evening, when the Indian players had charged at Crawley, accusing him of wasting time.

After the first delivery that Gill faced, England players were heard mouthing a few words, all directed towards the Indian captain. Duckett then walked past him right across from backward point and had a go at him. The stump mic picked up his words: "600 runs and he is done for this series. 600 runs is enough for this fella.'

Few deliveries later, when Carse returned for this third over, he got the better of Gill with a nip-backer. The batter did not move his feet much as the ball beat him on the inside edge and struck the knee roll. The umpire gave him Out, but Gill was not convinced after having a word with Rahul and signalled for a review.

There was nothing on the UltraEdge and ball-tracking showed three reds as Gill departed for six runs.

Gill smashes Dravid's record

The India captain indeed completed 600 runs in the series after the first innings at Lord's, courtesy of his 430-run outing in the second Test in Birmingham, which included a record double century.

With his six-run knock on Sunday, Gill surpassed former India captain Rahul Dravid to own the record for the most runs by an Indian batter in a series in England. Dravid had notched up 602 runs in the 2002 tour of England, with Virat Kohli standing next on the list with his 593-run show in the 2018 tour.

Earlier in the day, Root scored a century in the first innings at the Lord's and resolved to take ones and twos to revive England on Day 4, as he shared a valiant 67-run stand with Stokes. But on 40, he was bowled by Washington Sundar, who also got rid of in-form Jamie Smith for eight to reduce the hosts to 175-6 at Tea.

India eventually bundled England for 192 in the final session after Sundar finished with excellent figures of 4-22 following the final wicket of Shoaib Bashir.

Rahul, unbeaten on 33, will kick off India's proceedings on the final day of the Test match with India at 58/4.