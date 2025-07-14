KL Rahul cops fans’ fury for giving strike to Akash Deep in last over of Day 4: ‘Do they know what nightwatchman means’

A tantalising Day 5 is up for cards at the Lord's on Monday after a maddening final 30 minutes of action on Sunday in the ongoing third Test match of the series, where England picked up three wickets to send India four down in the chase of193. Nightwatchman Akash Deep was the final wicket to fall on Day 4 in London, leaving India needing 135 runs more to script a victory and take a 2-1 lead in the contest, with six wickets in hand. India's batters KL Rahul and Akash Deep run between the wickets during the fourth day of the third Test match between India and England,(PTI)

India failed to get their chase off to a great start as Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a duck, falling victim to Jofra Archer for the second time in the game. KL Rahul and Karun Nair looked to steady the ship, and the duo built a small partnership, before a lapse in judgment opened the gates for England with the latter's departure. Captain Shubman Gill made his way out in front of a hostile England camp, and the mind games worked to perfection as Brydon Carse trapped him plumb in front.

With 15 minutes still left on the clock, the Indian team management sent Akash to hold the fort, but he succumbed in the final over, leaving England the happier side at the end of Day 4. But the internet blamed Rahul for the final dismissal.

In the last over of the day, Rahul sent the back of the length delivery from Ben Stokes on the first ball towards mid-wicket to take a single, which put Akash on strike. Joe Root immediately urged the England captain to have an attacking field against the nightwatchman and have a close-in fielder, but Stokes had his eyes on having a crack at Rahul.

Root had his wish two deliveries later and a short-leg fielder was positioned, leaving the batter nervous. Stokes bowled Akash with a fuller delivery on the next ball.

Fans fumed at Rahul following the dismissal, as they felt the opener should have stayed on strike throughout the final over. However, a few did come to Rahul's defense, saying that it is nightwatchman's duty to protect specialist batters in such scenarios and Akash precisely did his job by protecting his wicket until the last ball.

Earlier in the day, Root scored a century in the first innings at the Lord's and resolved to take ones and twos to revive England on Day 4, as he shared a valiant 67-run stand with Stokes. But on 40, he was bowled by Washington Sundar, who also got rid of in-form Jamie Smith for eight to reduce the hosts to 175-6 at Tea.

India eventually bundled England for 192 in the final session after Sundar finished with excellent figures of 4-22 following the final wicket of Shoaib Bashir.

Rahul, unbeaten on 33, will kick off India's proceedings on the final day of the Test match with India at 58/4.