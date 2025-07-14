Ben Stokes serves cold revenge, sarcastically applauds KL Rahul after India imitate physio tactic during Day 4

Ben Stokes dished out a taste of his own medicine to KL Rahul during a tense exchange on day four at Lord’s, mirroring the drama that unfolded between Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley a day earlier. In the 17th over of India’s second innings, tempers briefly flared after nightwatchman Akash Deep defended a good length delivery from Brydon Carse. The England pacer had a few choice words for the batter, which Akash responded to by gesturing him over, inviting a face-off. Ben Stokes sarcastically applauds KL Rahul during the final minutes of play on Day 4(X)

As things seemed to escalate, KL Rahul stepped in, but it was Stokes who unexpectedly walked towards the batter with some mock claps and pointed provocation aimed squarely at the Indian opener. Stokes, who had seen Gill charge towards Crawley at the end of Day 3 with a similar gesture, seemed to relish the opportunity to flip the script and needle Rahul this time.

A delivery before, the play was stopped briefly after Akash Deep called physio to receive a strapping on his right leg.

The delay mirrored the tactics England employed the previous evening, and unsurprisingly, the Lord’s crowd made their displeasure known with loud boos echoing across the stands. While the clock ticked down, India seemed in no hurry, subtly playing for time.

India's delay tactics, however, were foiled as Stokes took the wicket of Akash Deep in the final over of the day's play. The Indian, however, succeeded in shielding Rahul and preventing further wickets from falling. India would, however, have preferred for Akash Deep to return unbeaten, as the side will now resume the final day with a new batter – likely Rishabh Pant – at the crease in the 193-run chase.

India face early blows

India’s chase of 193 began on a shaky note as Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a duck, undone once again by Jofra Archer’s pace and bounce. KL Rahul and Karun Nair attempted to steady the innings, stitching together a brief partnership to see off the new ball. However, a misjudgment from Nair gifted England a breakthrough, exposing the middle order early.

Shubman Gill walked into a charged atmosphere, with England fielders chirping around him from the outset. He survived a few nervy moments before falling leg-before to Brydon Carse for 6. With just minutes left in the day, India sent in nightwatchman Akash Deep, but he failed to see out the final over as Stokes cleaned him up with a sharp delivery. Rahul returned unbeaten on 33.