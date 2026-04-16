7.19 crore loss in 5 matches; Nicholas Pooran's RCB flop show makes LSG's biggest retention bet look gloomy

Lucknow Super Giants’ defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday did more than expose another batting failure. It deepened the financial discomfort around one of the franchise’s biggest calls ahead of IPL 2026. Nicholas Pooran, retained for ₹21 crore as one of LSG’s most dangerous T20 weapons, lasted just seven balls for 1 in a collapse that left the side with 146 on the board. RCB chased that down in 15.1 overs, and the innings added fresh weight to a season ledger that is now beginning to look ugly.

Nicholas Pooran getting bowled in the RCB vs LSG match in IPL 2026.(PTI)

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Pooran’s dismissal, dragging Josh Hazlewood back onto his stumps, would have been disappointing in any setting. But for LSG, this was the kind of night when they needed far more from a player carrying elite-retention value. This was not a flat Chinnaswamy run-fest where one failure could disappear into the blur. The surface was slower, the quicks got enough grip, and the innings needed control in the middle. Pooran gave LSG none of it. In the monetary-impact model, that innings returned a match worth of ₹0, turning the night into another full-cost, zero-return outing.

Nicholas Pooran’s retention is becoming an expensive problem

That is where the broader balance sheet begins to bite. Through five matches this season, Nicholas Pooran has returned a total match worth of just ₹31.13 lakh in our model. Against that, there is a cost exposure of ₹7.50 crore, leaving LSG with a running deficit of ₹7.19 crore. For a ₹21 crore retention, that is not just underperformance. It is the kind of gap that starts becoming a season theme.

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{{^usCountry}} The shape of those returns makes it worse. Pooran has delivered value in only two of his five appearances. One match brought in ₹20.04 lakh. Another returned ₹11.09 lakh. The other three have produced ₹0. Wednesday’s innings against RCB falls into that growing zero column, which means the problem is no longer one bad outing or one freak failure. It is a pattern beginning to build. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shape of those returns makes it worse. Pooran has delivered value in only two of his five appearances. One match brought in ₹20.04 lakh. Another returned ₹11.09 lakh. The other three have produced ₹0. Wednesday’s innings against RCB falls into that growing zero column, which means the problem is no longer one bad outing or one freak failure. It is a pattern beginning to build. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That is what gives this angle real force. IPL conversations around expensive players often stay vague for too long. A player is labelled out of form, rusty, misfiring, or under pressure. But once the season price is viewed through the lens of match-by-match returns, the discussion sharpens. In Pooran’s case, the numbers say LSG are paying premium money and getting almost nothing back so far. Why the RCB match made the loss look harsher {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is what gives this angle real force. IPL conversations around expensive players often stay vague for too long. A player is labelled out of form, rusty, misfiring, or under pressure. But once the season price is viewed through the lens of match-by-match returns, the discussion sharpens. In Pooran’s case, the numbers say LSG are paying premium money and getting almost nothing back so far. Why the RCB match made the loss look harsher {{/usCountry}}

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The context of the innings matters. LSG were not blown away by unplayable batting conditions, but they were certainly on a surface that demanded better decision-making and better execution than a standard Chinnaswamy night. RCB’s seamers made that count, and Hazlewood’s discipline exposed Pooran quickly. This is precisely where premium stars are expected to matter. Franchises do not spend ₹21 crore on middle-order batters just for easy chases or flat decks. They spend it for awkward nights, rescue jobs and match-turning interventions.

That is why Pooran’s 1 off 7 feels larger than the scoreline itself. LSG needed a stabiliser with bite. They needed someone who could either withstand pressure or hit back. Instead, they got an innings that hurt them twice, first in the match and then in the balance sheet. In this model, Pooran’s per-match cost sits at ₹1.5 crore. So every zero-return game lands with full force. After three such games in five, the red ink starts to look less like an early-season wobble and more like a major concern.

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The bigger issue for LSG is not that Pooran has had one poor game. It is that he was retained as one of the engines of the side, and right now, he is not even close to justifying that billing. That does not mean his season is beyond repair. Few players in the league can swing a campaign in two weeks the way Pooran can. His value was built on proven destruction, not inflated hype. But that is exactly why the current numbers are so uncomfortable. A proven match-winner is not merely having a quiet start. He is generating one of the sharpest investment gaps in the tournament.

Also Read: Virat Kohli opens up on fitness after RCB vs LSG, reveals ‘soreness’ ahead of the game: ‘Still not 100 percent’

A premium player with nearly no return

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That contrast is the core of the story. Pooran’s price tag belongs to the elite bracket. His returns so far do not. Through five matches, LSG have effectively carried a ₹7.19 crore running loss on one of their biggest bets. That is a brutal place to be this early in the season, especially when the side is still trying to settle its batting order and protect its middle overs.

For now, the arithmetic is simple and harsh. Five matches. Total value returned: ₹31.13 lakh. Total cost exposure: ₹7.5 crore. Running loss: ₹7.19 crore. Unless Pooran produces a sharp correction soon, LSG’s ₹21 crore retention will stop looking like a bold show of faith and start looking like one of the costliest drags of IPL 2026.

How the worth is calculated

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This balance sheet is based on a match-worth model. The purpose is to estimate how much value a player returns in a match and compare that with what that appearance effectively costs the team.

The starting point is the player’s full-season price. Pooran’s ₹21 crore retention is converted into ₹2100 lakh. That figure is then spread across an expected appearance denominator, which produces a notional per-match cost. In this case, Pooran’s rolling match cost comes to ₹150 lakh.

From there, the model evaluates what the player did in the game. Batting contribution forms a key part of that, but bowling and fielding are also included wherever applicable (for batters). There are a few controlled adjustments too, such as manual rating, captaincy effect and synergy effect when relevant. These elements come together to create a normalised impact score for the match.

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That impact score is then translated into a match worth in lakhs. This is the model’s estimate of the value the player generated in that particular game. The final step is the simplest one: compare that worth with the player’s per-match cost. If the worth falls short of the cost, the result is a loss for that match. If it exceeds the cost, the player has generated surplus value.

For Pooran against RCB, the match worth was ₹0 lakh while the per-match cost was at ₹150 lakh. That means the game added another ₹150 lakh to LSG’s running loss on him. Read that way, the balance sheet is straightforward: what did the player cost for this match, what did he return, and how wide was the gap?

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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