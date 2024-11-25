Akash Ambani heads to RCB table, shakes hands with management after Mumbai Indians secure Will Jacks at IPL auction

Will Jacks was one of the players that fans of the IPL were most looking forward to going under the hammer on the second day of the IPL 2025 auction, and when his name did come up, it brought with it its fair share of theatrics in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani shakes hands with RCB representatives mid-auction after securing Will Jacks.(JioCinema)

Jacks was sold to Mumbai Indians after a bidding war against Punjab Kings, joining MI for 5.25 crore after some back-and-forth. As one of the candidates for Royal Challengers Bangalore to RTM following his strong performances last season, fans were left surprised as RCB kept the paddle down when it came to the RTM — and even more shockingly, as MI owner Akash Ambani walked over to the RCB table to shake hands with the management and ownership.

Cricket fans on social media were in disbelief at the scenes, wondering why there were hands shaken following the sale, leading to all kinds of social media speculation.

Fans react to moment between Ambani and RCB table

This would not be the first time that RCB and Mumbai have been involved in a unique sort of IPL deal, with the two teams involved in the trade carousel that saw Hardik Pandya rejoin Mumbai, Cameron Green move to Bangalore, and Gujarat Titans receive a boost in cap space.

RCB look to be set in the top order with Virat Kohli opening alongside Phil Salt, who was part of the IPL-winning squad with Kolkata Knight Riders. They also gained the services of Tim David, formerly with MI, as well as first-time IPL player Jacob Bethell, further adding to their middle order firepower with Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone already having been present from the first day of the auction.

Meanwhile, Jacks seems to be the solution for the opener spot question mark at Mumbai Indians, where he will bat alongside Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, supported by the phenomenal middle order Indian talent.

Jacks had a strong showing in his debut IPL season, scoring 230 runs in just eight matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 175, including a century as RCB scripted their historic come-from-behind run to the playoffs.