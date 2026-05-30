A final ticket worth INR 12.66 crore: Shubman Gill makes GT's record 215 chase a playoff asset class vs RR

Rajasthan Royals had done their part. A 214 on the board at New Chandigarh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blazing 96, against a bowling attack that had been the tournament's most feared. This was not a soft target. This was a dare.

Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century against the Rajasthan Royals.(HT_PRINT)

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Shubman Gill accepted it in the first over.

By the time Jofra Archer pinned him lbw for 104 off 53 balls, 15 fours, three sixes, strike rate 196.22, the Gujarat Titans needed only 33 off 30. Gill had not left GT with a chase. He had left them with just the formalities.

The season that led here

Gill entered Qualifier 2 having scored six half-centuries in IPL 2026 without converting a single one. His highest score in the season was 86. There was no century to his name all tournament. The knock at New Chandigarh, then, was not just about sending GT to their third final in five seasons. It was the delayed detonation of a season spent in the near misses.

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{{^usCountry}} He got to fifty in 30 balls. The century came in 47, the fastest by any Gujarat Titans batter in IPL history. His 104 became the third-highest individual score in an IPL playoff chase, and he became the first batter in IPL history to score multiple hundreds in knockout matches. The first was a 129 against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, 2023. Gill, it turns out, saves his best hundreds for the matches GT cannot afford to lose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He got to fifty in 30 balls. The century came in 47, the fastest by any Gujarat Titans batter in IPL history. His 104 became the third-highest individual score in an IPL playoff chase, and he became the first batter in IPL history to score multiple hundreds in knockout matches. The first was a 129 against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, 2023. Gill, it turns out, saves his best hundreds for the matches GT cannot afford to lose. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The opening stand with Sai Sudharsan was 167, the highest partnership by any pair in IPL playoff history, beating the 159 by Michael Hussey and M Vijay in the 2011 final. GT's successful chase of 215 is now the highest in IPL playoff history, and the second-highest in any T20 knockout match anywhere in the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The opening stand with Sai Sudharsan was 167, the highest partnership by any pair in IPL playoff history, beating the 159 by Michael Hussey and M Vijay in the 2011 final. GT's successful chase of 215 is now the highest in IPL playoff history, and the second-highest in any T20 knockout match anywhere in the world. {{/usCountry}}

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RR had entered on a three-match winning streak. None of that mattered after the 13th over.

What the ledger says

Gujarat Titans paid ₹16.50 crore to retain Shubman Gill for IPL 2026. Spread across 16 matches, his allocation for Qualifier 2 alone comes to ₹1.03 crore, the match cost for one night of cricket.

Our impact model, built on win probability tracking and historical IPL ball-by-ball data, valued his performance in Qualifier 2 at ₹12.66 crore in total modelled worth. Net profit: ₹11.62 crore. Recovery multiple: 12.27 times his match cost.

In one playoff night, Shubman Gill recovered 76.7% of his entire season price in modelled value.

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The per-delivery numbers are harder to ignore: every ball Gill faced was worth ₹23.88 lakh to Gujarat's ledger. Every run he scored carried ₹12.17 lakh in modelled value. At his match cost, Gujarat paid just ₹1.95 lakh per ball faced.

Also Read: INR 1.10 crore turned to INR 34.80 crore: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 was worth 252 SUVs, 338 round-trips to London

Where the model saw more than a century

The more layered finding from the model is in how it split his value.

Gill's batting performance alone was valued at ₹5.05 crore, strong by any measure. But the captaincy component was valued higher: ₹7.61 crore. It is a reflection of what actually happened on the pitch.

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Gill did not merely score runs. He built the chase from the top of the order as captain, controlled the required run rate from the first over, took the match's pressure overs on himself against Archer and Jadeja, hitting Jadeja for 24 off 8 balls in the middle overs, and was dismissed only when the equation had already been defused. A captain walking in to chase 215 in a knockout and walking off with 33 required off 30 is not a batter who scored a hundred. It is an architect who handed his team a blueprint with the hard work already done.

The model saw that. The captaincy premium was not decoration. It was the match.

For comparison: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 96 was valued at ₹4.75 crore against a match cost of just ₹0.07 crore, exceptional value by any standard. But Gill was the match's monetary king because he fused elite batting, chase control, and the premium that comes with leading from the front in a knockout.

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This was GT's third successful 200-plus chase in IPL history. It also happens to be the first IPL final Gill will lead as captain. The ledger closed with a profit of ₹11.62 crore.

Method Note

Match value figures are derived from a Win Probability Added (WPA) model designed exclusively by the author and trained on historical IPL ball-by-ball data. Each player's performance is scored against their match-day cost (season auction price ÷ matches played). The model outputs an Impact Index (0–100) and converts it to a rupee value using a multiplier formula. Captaincy value is modelled separately from batting performance. These are modelled estimates, not official IPL or franchise valuations. All rupee figures are illustrative and intended for analytical storytelling only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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