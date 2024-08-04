Colombo [Sri Lanka], : As India is set to take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI match of the series in Colombo on Sunday, star Men in Blue batter Virat Kohli looks forward to achieving an elusive feat. A look at records Virat Kohli can break in 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka

Kohli announced his retirement from T20I cricket after India's T20 World Cup triumph in June, when the Men in Blue defeated South Africa by seven runs. However, the talisman India batter had earlier confirmed that he will be playing both ODIs and Test cricket.

In the previous ODI match of the series against Sri Lanka, Kohli displayed an average performance and scored 24 runs from 32 balls at a strike rate of 75.00. He slammed two fours during his time on the crease.

Here are the records Virat Kohli can break in the 2nd ODI match against Sri Lanka:

- Virat Kohli needs 92 runs to become the fastest to score 27000 runs in international cricket.

- Virat Kohli needs 128 runs to become the fastest to score 14000 runs in ODIs.

Recapping India's previous match against Sri Lanka, the hosts won the toss and decided to bat against India.

Pathum Nissanka and Dunith Wellalage showcased a standout performance in the game and powered Sri Lanka to 230/8 in the first inning.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel led the Indian bowling attack after both of them picked up two wickets in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock and helped the Men in Blue get a fiery start. Axar Patel and KL Rahul were also magnificent on the crease. However, the match ended in a thrilling tie as India were all out on 230.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka picked up three wickets each in their respective spells to lead the Sri Lanka bowling attack.

Dunith Wellalage was named the 'Player of the Match'.

India and Sri Lanka will return to action in the second ODI on Sunday at the same venue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.