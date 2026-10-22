A number of Aussie players are playing for their careers, says Katich as Labuschagne disappoints again

Former batsman Simon Katich believes some Australian players’ performance in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Gqeberha can decide whether or not they will be selected again.

Simon Katich is not happy, for sure! (File photo)

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After being asked to follow on, the Aussies were 156/4, trailing the Proteas by 170 runs at the end of the fourth day. Marnus Labuschagne, who has been struggling for some time now, once again disappointed with 39. He often gets a good start, but big runs have eluded the batter in recent years. Nic Maddinson, who stayed in the playing XI amid criticism, scored 0 and 8 in the second Test. All-rounder Beau Webster has not been of much use either.

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Deep Dive Why did Simon Katich say some Australian players are playing for their careers? Katich pointed to poor performances in Australia’s second innings, saying selectors could judge players on how they responded. Nic Maddinson scored 0 and 8, while Marnus Labuschagne and Beau Webster also came under scrutiny. Why is Marnus Labuschagne under pressure after the South Africa Test? Labuschagne made 39 before attempting a high-risk shot against Simon Harmer while Australia were trying to play for a draw. He has struggled to turn starts into big scores and has not scored a Test century since July 2023. What was Australia’s position at the end of Day 4 in the second Test? After being bowled out for 99 and forced to follow on, Australia ended Day 4 at 156/4, still 170 runs behind South Africa. Travis Head was 87 not out, with Scott Boland also at the crease.

{{^usCountry}} Katich took a dig at Labuschagne, who played a careless shot to get out off Simon Harmer, with the score reading 100/1. Travis Head (87 not out) and Labuschagne looked solid before the latter went for a high-risk aerial shot and gave his wicket away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katich took a dig at Labuschagne, who played a careless shot to get out off Simon Harmer, with the score reading 100/1. Travis Head (87 not out) and Labuschagne looked solid before the latter went for a high-risk aerial shot and gave his wicket away. {{/usCountry}}

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"There are a number of players playing for their careers in this innings," Katich said on SEN radio. "Only he knows what was going through his mind when he tried to take Harmer down the ground, against the breeze, when Australia are trying to play for a draw.

"How will the Australian selectors view that dismissal? He's been given plenty of rope over the past few years, when plenty of others haven't, but he has," he added.

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Australia head coach Andrew McDonald wasn’t happy with what he saw from Labuschagne either. The 32-year-old batsman, who has not scored a Test ton since July 2023, now finds himself under tremendous pressure. "You saw what we saw," McDonald said.

‘I feel like I am on repeat’

"For me, the option is there if the ball is in the right area. But in that scenario, there probably are some shots that players would take back. He did a lot of hard work once again. I feel like I am on repeat around the amount of 30s that he has got. That has become a danger period for him. We had a good partnership going and were starting to claw ourselves back into the game, albeit a long way behind.

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"When you do that hard work, you've got to cash in, and unfortunately, that wasn't to be the case for Marn. We were disappointed, and he will be too," the head coach added.

Australia currently lead the three-game series 1-0, having won the first game at Kingsmead by 214 runs. At Gqeberha, just 43 overs could be bowled on the first two days. In light of that, the Proteas deserve a lot of credit for putting themselves into a match-winning position, having first scored 425/9d and then bowled out the visitors for 99 in the first innings. Head and nightwatchman Scott Boland will resume the innings on the fifth and final day of the game today.

Nathan Lyon’s exclusion for this Test wasn’t received well in many quarters, and if the visitors lose at Gqeberha, the Aussie team management will find itself under more pressure.

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