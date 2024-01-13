close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Aaron Finch gets emotional farewell in final BBL outing as Melbourne Renegades retire jersey no.5

Aaron Finch gets emotional farewell in final BBL outing as Melbourne Renegades retire jersey no.5

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 13, 2024 11:47 PM IST

Finch's decision to step away from the game comes on the heels of an illustrious career as he etched his name as the all-time leading run-scorer for Renegades

In a poignant and heartfelt farewell to their former captain Aaron Finch, the Melbourne Renegades orchestrated a fitting tribute ahead of the Melbourne derby against the Stars in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) match at Docklands Stadium. In a first for the BBL, the Renegades decided to retire Finch's jersey No.5, an unprecedented move that underlined the significance of his contribution to the franchise. The entire venue was transformed into a sea of red, the signature colour of the Renegades, as a gesture of honour and respect for Finch, who announced his retirement from BBL and T20 cricket, drawing the curtain on a remarkable 15-year-long career.

Aaron Finch for the Melbourne Renegades(BBL)
Aaron Finch for the Melbourne Renegades(BBL)

In a touching display, the stands were adorned with the words, “Thank You Finchy,” encapsulating the sentiment of gratitude from the Renegades' faithful. The emotional occasion was made even more special as Finch's daughter, Esther, joined her father at the Marvel Stadium to witness the heartfelt tribute.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Ahead of the match against the Stars, the 37-year-old cricketing stalwart expressed his confidence in the 'next generation' of players, affirming his belief that Australian cricket is in capable hands moving forward. Finch's decision to step away from the game comes on the heels of an illustrious career where he not only etched his name as the all-time leading run-scorer for the Renegades but also secured the second-highest run-scorer position in the BBL overall.

“It’s time to move on and the next generation of players coming through is seriously good, so it’s in good hands,” Finch said before the match against the Stars.

Finch had captained the Renegades to a historic victory in the 2018-19 edition of the BBL, triumphing over the Stars in the final at Docklands Stadium. Furthermore, his leadership prowess was instrumental in steering Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021 in the United Arab Emirates, with a memorable win against New Zealand in the final. In February of the following year, Finch bid adieu to all forms of international cricket, leaving an indelible mark on Australian cricket history.

As the curtains close on Finch's playing career, the retirement of his jersey in the BBL symbolizes not just the end of an era for the Melbourne Renegades but also the enduring legacy of a cricketer who has left an indelible impact on the sport, both domestically and on the global stage.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Afghanistan match updates along with Cricket Schedule and New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On