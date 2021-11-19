Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket, marks end of association with IPL and RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, effectively ending his association with the franchise.
AB de Villiers. (RCB)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Superstar batter AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, thus ending his 10-year-long association with the Indian Premier League franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

De Villiers, who had retired from international cricket in 2018, joined RCB in 2011, and enjoyed a successful career, scoring 4491 runs from 28 matches and was instrumental in the franchise reaching the IPL Playoffs five times.

"I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet. Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time, but after a lot of contemplation, I've decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family," de Villiers was quoted as saying by RCB in a release.

"I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for the lifetime. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever."

Besides scoring over 5000 runs in the IPL, de Villiers holds the record for the second and third highest individual scores in the IPL courtesy his knocks of 133 not out against Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 129 not out against Gujarat Lions in 2016. De Villiers is the second all-time leading run-scorer for RCB, behind Virat Kohli.

"AB de Villiers has been among the best ambassadors of the game, and we are honoured to have him represent RCB in the IPL. His work ethics have been impeccable, which has not only rubbed off on the team, but has left a high benchmark for other youngsters to follow," Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, RCB, said.

AB has been a true leader, both on and off the field and we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for his tireless commitment in helping RCB establish itself as one of the premier franchises in the IPL. We wish AB all the best for his next innings in life. He will always be part of the RCB family."

ab de villiers
