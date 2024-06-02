AB de Villiers comes in support of Babar Azam, shuts down troll mocking PAK skipper's English with a classy response

South Africa batting legend AB de Villiers came out in support of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as he thrashed the fan who mocked the Pakistan skipper's English on his YouTube channel. The premier Pakistan star has often been mocked for his English speaking on social media, but this time, De Villiers decided to shut the troll. He invited Babar to his YouTube channel for a chat as a fan left a comment on the video. AB de Villiers shuts down troll mocking Babar Azam's English

"ABD hardly control his laughing. Babar Azam speaking in English," a fan wrote in the comment session of De Villiers video featuring the Pakistan captain.

Meanwhile, the Proteas legend hit back at the troll with a classy response, "His English is infinitely better than my Urdu. And his batting is excellent, which is what matters more, I believe."

The former South Africa captain had an insightful YouTube session with Babar where the latter shared details of his upbringing and revealed how he started his cricketing journey at a young age.

"My family played a big role because, when I started out, we did not have a lot of money. We were not like a rich family. When I started out, I played state cricket and played tennis ball cricket and tape-ball cricket every Saturday night. We used to be 2 teams and play together. After sometime, I told my father I wanted to start professional cricket, so he said ok, let us do it. So it was very difficult when I began my professional cricket journey," Babar said.

During the chat, Babar asserted that he doesn't think much about the future takes one day at a time and enjoys his game.

"I am just taking one day at a time, I am not thinking where I am going, or which age I would stop myself. Right now, I am just playing my own game and I enjoy my every single time. I just love to play cricket," he added.

Meanwhile, Babar will be leading Pakistan in the third straight T20 World Cup this year as the pressure will be high on him to take his team over the line after missing out on coveted trophy in the last two editions.

"We are going for the World Cup and the hope is very high. The confidence is very high and we have a good team, we have good players. Good batters and senior players have stepped up and this helps a lot. We are very excited for World Cup," he said.