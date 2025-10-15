AB de Villiers points out brutal facts that led to Mohammed Shami's ODI axe: 'He lost pace; India moved on'

Veteran South Africa batter AB de Villiers has questioned the exclusion of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami from the Indian ODI squad slated to tour Australia. Shami, who was a member of the squad that won the Champions Trophy, appears to be facing an uncertain future. Having already lost his spot in the Test and T20I formats to emerging talents, his latest omission from the ODI setup raises significant concerns about his path to a national team comeback. AB de Villiers disappointed with Mohammed Shami's ODI snub,(PTI and AFP)

The 35-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in India's runner-up finish at the 2023 World Cup, taking 24 wickets in seven matches; however, he suffered a heel injury and had to go under the knife to treat his Achilles tendon. It hasn't been the same for him since his return, as the recurring injuries have pushed him down in the pecking order or the selection.

De Villiers weighed in on Team India’s decision to leave veteran pacer Shami out of recent selections, calling it a “big call.” The former South Africa skipper suggested that injuries, form, or loss of pace might have influenced the management’s call, but still feels it was not the end for Shami.

"It is a big call from Team India. It feels like, in a certain way, they've moved on from him. I don't know the behind the scenes story, if there maybe a couple of niggles he's still carrying. Maybe he lost a yard of pace and he doesn't quite have that zip that he used to. Those could all play a part. It doesn't mean it's the end of the road for him," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

“I am a big fan of Shami”: AB de Villiers

However, the Proteas great asserted that if Shami manages to add the pace back, as he called himself a big fan of the Indian paceman.

"If he can still find that extra yard of pace, as that is one thing I picked up - He lost a little bit of pace recently and maybe that is the reason why he is not in the national team anymore. But hopefully he makes a really good comeback. I am a big fan of Shami, he's a wonderful bowler. Always asks questions of the batters," he added.

The Proteas great praised Shami as a “wicket-to-wicket bowler” and a “great asset” when fully fit, calling him one of the most entertaining and impactful performers in Indian cricket.

"He's a wicket-to-wicket bowler and a great asset to have in the team if he's in form, fit and raring to go. Obviously, it is very disappointing not to see him there as he's a very entertaining performer for Team India," said De Villiers.