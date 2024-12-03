Adam Gilchrist's stern advice for Marnus Labuschagne as AUS star's spot in XI under threat: ‘…it’s a risk for reward'

Veteran Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist shared advice for under-fire Marnus Labuschagne ahead of the second Test match against India. Labuschangne's form has become a serious concern for Australia after they suffered a crushing 295-run defeat in the first Test at Perth. He looked rusty in the first innings against India and scored just two runs after facing 52 balls, while he managed to stay in the middle for just five balls in the second essay to score three. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne struggled to get going in the first Test against India.(AP)

The premier batter has scored just 658 runs in his last 13 Tests at a sub-par average of 27.41, with only one century and five fifties to show.

Gilchrist asserted that Labuschagne has done the job for Australia in the past and needs to be reminded of his class.

"I'm sure the people around him are already doing this but he needs to be reminded that he is a class act," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by Nine's Wide World of Sports.

“He's got a game that has been able to tolerate and withstand everything that the cricketing world has presented, and he's dominated for a number of years.”

Labuschagne didn't look at his best against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. and dealt a couple of body blows during his stay in the middle at Perth. The tricky conditions also made things a bit difficult for him as he was beaten by the pace and bounce on numerous occasions.

‘Trust your training, get out there…’

Gilchrist suggested that many players go through such a phase in their careers and said it's important not to let self-doubts creep in.

"Most players that have played long enough will have been in this situation at some point in time and it's about not letting any self-doubt creep in and understanding you don't lose that skill — you don't lose that edge — (and) certainly not in a short space of time. Trust your training, get out there, see the ball and play it."

Labuschagne now finds himself under immense pressure to retain his place in the side as a counter-attacking century from Sam Konstas in the warm-up match has put him in contention to make his Test debut.

The veteran wicketkeeper batter said that whole Australian team has to find a way to score runs against the quality Indian bowling attack which will would be risky.

"Marnus had the onus to do that (stay at crease) and tried at good effect to nullify 50-odd deliveries. So, if you face an average of 50 deliveries every Test innings, you're probably going to be on the right side of the ledger more than you're on the wrong side of it. He just couldn't find a way to score and maybe that's what (the Australians) as a collective will look to try and do. It will bring with it risk, for sure, but it is a risk for reward," he added.