e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Adelaide Test, Day 2: India drop Labuschagne twice, will it hurt them bad? - WATCH

Adelaide Test, Day 2: India drop Labuschagne twice, will it hurt them bad? - WATCH

India vs Australia: Labuschagne came out with a positive intent and took on the short ball. Mohammed Shami bowled a perfect bouncer and Labuschagne’s attempted pull flew towards deep fine leg where Bumrah made a mockery of the chance.

cricket Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:03 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Screengrab of video posted of Prithvi Shaw dropping a catch of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne.
Screengrab of video posted of Prithvi Shaw dropping a catch of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne.(Twitter/Cricket.com.au)
         

The cricketing adage ‘catches win matches’ could hold true yet again and the team which will rue the chances they let go is Virat Kohli’s India. After being dismissed for 244 in the first session of the second day of the Adelaide Test, the Indian pacemen gave their team a great start.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early to remove both the Australian openers Joe Burns and Matthew Wade cheaply. India would have been on top of things thereafter as the dependable Marnus Labuschagne presented a huge chance when he was batting on just 12 runs.

ALSO READ - ‘Terrific player, there’s an X-factor about him’: Ricky Ponting expresses surprise over India’s exclusion of 23-year-old youngster from Adelaide Test

Labuschagne came out with a positive intent and took on the short ball. Mohammed Shami bowled a perfect bouncer and Labuschagne’s attempted pull flew towards deep fine leg where Bumrah made a mockery of the chance.

 

The Aussie got yet another life, this time off the bowling of Bumrah, as he miscued another pull shot. The ball didn’t travel far this time but Prithvi Shaw, who had to backtrack from his fielding position at square leg dropped a regulation chance to add to his batting woes.

 

This time the Australian number 3 was batting on 21.

India came back strongly thereafter to pick up the wickets of Steve Smith, Travis Head and Cameron Green to put the Australians under pressure. But Labuschagne continues to get the boundaries away as this article is being written, racing his way to a half-century.

If he goes on to post a big score and rescue Australia then India’s poor catching would have given the hosts a huge opportunity to come back from a perilous situation early on in this mega series.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, says PM Modi
Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, says PM Modi
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Australia post 92/5 at tea after Ashwin’s attack
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Australia post 92/5 at tea after Ashwin’s attack
India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement
India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement
NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Security-related issues may come before us in future, says Rajnath Singh
Security-related issues may come before us in future, says Rajnath Singh
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In