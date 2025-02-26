Afghanistan send England packing to reinforce giant-slayer legacy as Zadran, Omarzai fuel shock Champions Trophy exit

Afghanistan stunned England yet again in an ICC tournament, defeating the side at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 to knock Jos Buttler’s men out of the tournament. The Afghan side reaffirmed their reputation as giant slayers, delivering a dominant performance to claim a thrilling 8-run win. Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai (C) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss England's Jamie Smith (AFP)

Despite Joe Root’s valiant century (120), England crumbled under pressure, unable to chase down the 326-run target as they were bowled out for 317 with a ball remaining.

This marked England’s second successive loss to Afghanistan in ICC ODI tournaments, following their shock defeat to the same opponents in the 2023 World Cup in Delhi. Afghanistan have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in ICC tournaments, having stunned top-tier teams consistently.

In 2023, they toppled Pakistan with a commanding eight-wicket victory and came agonizingly close to defeating eventual champions Australia, only to be denied by a miraculous Glenn Maxwell double-century.

Their meteoric rise continued in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Afghanistan defeated Australia and Bangladesh in the Super 8 stage to storm into their maiden semi-final appearance.

On Wednesday, Afghanistan posted a strong total of 325/7, thanks to a breathtaking 177 from opener Ibrahim Zadran, who anchored the side after an early collapse. Jofra Archer’s fiery spell (3/64) had Afghanistan reeling at 37/3, but Zadran, along with Hashmatullah Shahidi (40) and Azmatullah Omarzai (41), steadied the innings.

In the final overs, Zadran launched into England’s bowling attack, adding 111 runs for the sixth wicket with veteran Mohammad Nabi (40), as Afghanistan plundered 113 runs in the last 10 overs to set England a daunting target.

England's unsuccessful chase

After setting the target, Afghanistan struck early blows in the run chase, dismissing Phil Salt (12) and Jamie Smith (9) cheaply. Joe Root anchored the innings with a masterful century, but with little support from the rest of the lineup, England struggled to gain momentum.

Ben Duckett (38), Harry Brook (25), and captain Jos Buttler (38) all got starts but failed to convert them into match-winning contributions.

Afghanistan's disciplined bowling attack never allowed England to break free, with wickets falling at crucial junctures. Azmatullah Omarzai, who broke the crucial partnership for the fourth wicket when he dismissed Jos Buttler, picked the all-important wicket of Root to effectively win the match for Afghanistan.

England’s chase ultimately fell apart, resulting in the side becoming the first from Group B to get knocked out of the tournament.

With this victory, Afghanistan remain in contention for a semi-final berth, and they face Australia in their final match of the group on February 28.