After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath tests positive for Covid-19

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The right-hander announced the news in a tweet and said that he is experiencing mild symptoms. The 37-year-old added that he is self-isolating at his home.

"I have been taking all necessary precautions and have been getting tested regularly, however, I have tested POSITIVE for covid-19 and have some mild symptoms," Badrinath tweeted.





"I will follow all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take needful action as per advice from my physician. TC & Stay safe," he added.

Badrinath represented India in two Tests, seven ODIs, and one T20 International.

He has tested positive just a day after India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and former batsman Yusuf Pathan had both tested positive for the virus. Both the players had also announced the news on Twitter on Saturday.

Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, and S Badrinath shared the dressing room for India Legends in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series. The tournament was played in Raipur and it went ahead with fans.

(With ANI inputs)

