After valiant display against Brazil, India aim for confident show against Chile

After a valiant display against Brazil earlier this week, which India lost 6-1, women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby said that the unit will take positives and look to put on a much confident display against Chile. The teams will lock horns with each at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, with the kick-off set to take place at 02:30 am IST on November 29.

“Definitely, we have a good feeling from the Brazil game, and we will take that forward into the game against Chile. The result will not affect the girls, because they played quite well against one of the best teams in the world," Dennerby was quoted as saying in a AIFF media report ahead of the clash against Chile.

“The girls kept fighting until the very end, and have shown a good fighting spirit. We also created a lot of good chances against them, and maybe we should have scored two goals in the first half, if we had been a bit lucky. Maybe, if we had gone ahead 2-1 at that point, Brazil would have been under more pressure, and things may have been a bit different,” the coach added.

Dennerby also pointed India's weakness and thinks the defense despite being in a good shape need to work on their clearances.

“We conceded so many goals, not because we were bad defensively, but more because we had a few weak clearances. If we can improve on that, I think we will stand a better chance in the future,” said Dennerby.

The match will be streamed live on the Indian Football Team's Facebook page and the Indian Football YouTube channel.

