'After winning the trophy...': Raina reveals MS Dhoni's heart-stopping one-liner on CSK future after IPL 2023

There is a certain trend that IPL 2023 has thrown. Ahmedabad witnessed it on the very first day, then Wankhede, later Eden Gardens and Lucknow's Ekana Stadium as well. Despite their respective teams getting the bulk of support on most of their match days at home, when up against Chennai Super Kings, the venues turn into a sea of yellow. Such has been the craze that CSK jerseys are sold in bulk outside these venues on those match days with the crowd chanting the name of one player, and one player only - “The Man, The Myth, The Legend,” MS Dhoni. And why? Because it has been believed to be the legend's final season in the IPL, but Suresh Raina on Monday revealed Dhoni's exact words to him when asked about his CSK future. Suresh Raina with MS Dhoni

For long have fans and experts and veteran cricketers wondered which will be Dhoni's final season. The question was raised two years back when the wicketkeeper-batter had announced his retirement from international cricket and then again last year and ahead of the start of this season as well. But while Dhoni has teased the idea whenever asked, the CSK management has remained tightlipped over the matter.

On Monday, Raina, IPL expert on JioCinema, who has been a close friend of Dhoni having played alongside him for CSK and Team India, revealed the captain's exact words during their last meeting in IPL 2023.

“Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year),” were Dhoni's words to Raina which while indicates the CSK captain's IPL plan, it also shows how confident he remains about a fifth title for the franchise.

Earlier last week, when CSK faced LSG in Lucknow, Dhoni was asked point blank by presenter and former cricketer Danny Morrison, This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?". With a smile, the 41-year-old replied saying: "Well, you have decided it's my last." Morrison, who as left stupefied for a second, continued pointing back at the Lucknow crowd saying, "You hear that, he is going to come back again next year".

