Home / Cricket / Aggressive England declare on 393/8 after Joe Root's masterful 30th Test century

Aggressive England declare on 393/8 after Joe Root's masterful 30th Test century

Reuters | ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 16, 2023 11:57 PM IST

In a move typical of the unconventional, attacking approach adopted by England, they gave themselves 4 overs to bowl at Australia, without any success.

A masterful century from Joe Root, which made him just the second England player after Alastair Cook to score 30 Test tons, helped England smash 393 runs on the first day of the Ashes for the loss of eight wickets. In keeping with the aggressive style of cricket they have adopted under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England declared while being just seven runs away from reaching 400 and gave themselves four overs to bowl at the Australian openers. David Warner and Usman Khawaja survived and Australia ended Day 1 on 14/0.

Root pulled out some outrageous shots in an incredible innings(Action Images via Reuters)
Root pulled out some outrageous shots in an incredible innings(Action Images via Reuters)

Zak Crawley started the day with a four off the first ball. England were dominant for the first session which ended Crawley falling after scoring a half century. However, Australia fought back with the key wickets of Stokes and firebrand Harry Brook falling quickly and the home side were suddenly on 176-5 and staring at the possibility of being skittled out quickly.

However, as has been the case for many years, Root steadied the ship, putting together a partnership of 121 with fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow, who eventually fell for 78, to save his country in the hour of need again. Root then pulled out some outrageous shots as he batted with the tail and eventually scored his century.

It was only Root's fourth against Australia and he got there in 145 balls. He ended the innings by bludgeoning two sixes off Nathan Lyon, who ended up conceding a whopping 20 runs in that over. Root thus finished unbeaten on 118 off 152 balls, hitting seven fours anf four sixes. England did all they could to take a wicket before close of play, with Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson steaming in from either end, but David Warner and Usman Khawaja stood firm.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
joe root ashes series
joe root ashes series
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out