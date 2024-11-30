Menu Explore
Ajay Jadeja reveals what he wants Jaiswal to keep reminding himself after blistering performance in Perth

ANI |
Nov 30, 2024 06:24 PM IST

For former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, watching youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal play has been a 'great watch' and believes he has had a "great start" to the long journey that he is on.

New Delhi [India], : Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has hailed youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal's performances as a 'great watch' but advised him to stay grounded, reminding him that another zero could always be around the corner. Jadeja's remarks came after Jaiswal's swashbuckling century in the opening Test against Australia.

Ajay Jadeja reveals what he wants Jaiswal to keep reminding himself after blistering performance in Perth
Ajay Jadeja reveals what he wants Jaiswal to keep reminding himself after blistering performance in Perth

Since his debut in 2023, Jaiswal has cemented his reputation as a promising talent for the future. On his maiden tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jaiswal shone brightly, particularly in the second innings.

On a challenging Perth pitch, Jaiswal's first outing in Australia started poorly as the 22-year-old was dismissed for a duck off just eight balls by Nathan McSweeney. However, he made a stunning comeback in the second innings, celebrating his first Test century on Australian soil while batting on a pitch that still offered significant bounce.

Jaiswal partnered with KL Rahul to stitch a remarkable 201-run opening stand, eventually smashing 161 off 297 deliveries, embellished with 15 boundaries and three towering sixes.

"Imagine getting out for a duck in the first innings. It shows the power of sport you never give up. You might score a zero, and then you go on to score 161. I hope he keeps reminding himself that another zero could be around the corner. He's an amazing player. It's been great to watch him, and the journey he's had in life is truly inspirational. He's had a great start to what I think will be a long and successful journey," Jadeja told ANI.

Jaiswal's batting heroics captured headlines in Australia as India celebrated a dominant 295-run victory in the first Test.

With this record-breaking performance, Jaiswal surpassed Indian legend Vijay Hazare's tally of 1,420 runs to record the most runs by an Indian in their first 15 Tests.

In 15 matches, Jaiswal has amassed 1,568 runs at an impressive average of 58.07, including four centuries and eight half-centuries, with a highest score of 214 not out.

All eyes will now turn to Jaiswal as he gears up for the second Test of the series in Adelaide, starting Friday. The match will be played with the pink ball under lights.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
Follow Us On