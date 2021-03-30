"Leader of the pack': Ajay Jadeja says Bhuvneshwar Kumar fulfilled Jasprit Bumrah's role effectively in ODI series

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a stunning return to India's limited-overs squad against England, as he led the bowling attack against the World No. 1 team. India premium fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was not named in the squad due to personal commitments, and in his absence, Bhuvneshwar had a huge role to play, not only with just the new ball, but also in the death overs.

Bhuvneshwar picked 6 wickets in three ODI at an average of 22.5, and his three-wicket haul was crucial in India's series win.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, former India batsman Ajay Jadeja said that Bhuvneshwar fufilled the role which Bumrah plays for the team.

"Bhuvneshwar took the responsibility of the leader of the pack which is always there among bowlers. Apart from bowling with the new ball, all the roles which Jasprit Bumrah plays, Bhuvneshwar fulfilled that role," he said.

"When the wickets are not coming, you bring him on, or you use him in the death overs when there is pressure... Bhuvneshwar played these role effectively," he added.

"These roles are a double-edged sword. Because when a player like Sam Curran starts hitting, he starts defending against these bowlers, and attack everyone else. So, their contributions does not reflect in the stats," Jadeja explained.

Jadeja further said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar uses his mind effectively while bowling, and hence needs to take care of his body so he can continue to help out the team with his skills.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar just needs to take care of his body. Fast bowlers are always filled with aggression, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar also has a mind. He uses his mind, and not just his aggressiveness. He has an understanding of when to bowl which delivery. He makes the best of his experience," Jadeja signed off.

