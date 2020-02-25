All 10 wickets in 4.5 overs including a hat-trick - Chandigarh’s Kashvee Gautam creates history

cricket

Chandigarh captain Kashvee Gautam created history on Tuesday by becoming the first ever Indian cricketer to take all 10 wickets in an innings in a limited overs match. Kashvee took just 29 balls to bowl Arunachal Pradesh out for 25 in the Women’s Under-19 One Day Trophy match at KSRM College Ground, Kadapa.

Anil Kumble (in 1999 against Pakistan in New Delhi), Debasish Mohanty (in 2001 in a South Zone vs East Zone match at Agartala) and Rex Singh (In 2019 in a Ranji Trophy match between Manipur and Mizoram) are the other Indians to have taken 10 wickets in an innings but all three of them had done it in red-ball cricket. Kashvee is the first Indian to do it in a limited overs match.

Opening the bowling, the right-arm seamer, picked up 10 wickets for just 12 runs in her 4.5 overs. Her superlative effort also included a hat-trick in the third over of the Arunachal Pradesh innings. 8 of Kashvee’s victims were dismissed for duck. That is not the only interesting fact about her bowling performance. Kashvee did not need the help of her fielders as all her wickets were either bowled (4) or LBW (6).

Kashvee’s staggering bowling performance helped Chandigarh bowl Arunachal out for 25 and win the match by 161 runs.

Kashvee had a great day with the bat too. Before creating history with the ball, the Chandigarh captain top-scored with 49 after she opted to bat first. Riding on the back of her matured innings, which was laced with six fours, Chandigarh posted 186 for 4 in their 50 overs.

Kashvee has been in stellar form in this tournament. She already has 18 wickets in 3 matches. Before this 10-wicket historic performance against Aruncahal, she had taken 7 wickets against Jammu and Kashmir.

In international cricket, only Jim Laker and Anil Kumble have taken 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket.