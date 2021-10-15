Vaughan predicts Player of the Match in IPL 2021 final between KKR and CSK, reveals his pick to win the trophy

With Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders set to highlight the final of the IPL 2021, cricket fans and experts alike are divided making predictions as to which team will add to its title tally. KKR and CSK, in a repeat of the IPL 2012, will once again lock horns in the summit clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. CSK and KKR are the second and third most successful IPL franchises respectfully, having lifted the crown thrice and twice in the past.

CSK won the IPL in 2010, 2011 and 2018, whereas KKR, under Gautam Gambhir lifted the title in 2012 and 2014, and as of now, which team has the upper hand over the other is really a tough guess. Having said that, former England captain Michael Vaughan has made his prediction as to which team will win the crunch tie. Additionally, Vaughan has gone a step further, guessing who the Player of the Match is going to be as well.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score

"As all my predictions this year have been spot on... I think @ChennaiIPL will win the Final today... Man of the match will be @imjadeja #IPL2021Final," Vaughan tweeted.

As all my predictions this year have been spot on .. I think @ChennaiIPL will win the Final today .. Man of the match will be @imjadeja #IPL2021Final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

This time around, it's really close to call given how contrasting the campaigns of both these teams have been. CSK won five games out of seven in the first leg in India and although they became the first team to secure a place in the Playoffs, in their final league matches, CSK endured three defeats in a row.

Also Read | 'If they are playing in Sharjah, no way. Going into Dubai, they have upper hand': Watson picks winner of CSK v KKR final

As for KKR, the two-time champions have headlined the comeback story of the year. At the completion of the India leg, KKR were languishing at seventh, but managed to turn their campaign around remarkably, edging defending champions to first book a place in the top 4 and later defeating RCB in the Eliminator and Delhi Capitals in a last-over thriller in Qualifier 2.