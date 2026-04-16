All-format, one mindset: Kashvee ready for T20I debut in SA

Chandigarh: For Kashvee Gautam, the boxes are now ticked—ODIs, Tests, and, come April 17 in South Africa, T20Is. At 22, the Chandigarh all-rounder stands on the brink of her T20I debut as India begin a five-match series (April 17–25) across Durban and Johannesburg—vital preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, where both India and South Africa are in Group A. Gujarat Giants player Kashvee Gautam. (AFP)

Her ascent has been steady, occasionally interrupted by injury, but always anchored in resilience. Now back in rhythm after the Australia tour, Gautam’s inclusion adds depth to an Indian side that has leaned heavily on Deepti Sharma as its most consistent all-rounder in recent years.

A lively seamer who can finish games with the bat, Gautam sees the moment as both validation and a fresh starting point. “It is always a dream come true when you play for India. Selectors have shown faith in me. I have to now contribute in all formats and make an impact. I need to play positive cricket going forward and make India win many matches,” she says.

The T20I call-up was widely anticipated, but Gautam is clear about keeping things simple. “Be it finishing matches, picking up wickets or getting crucial breakthroughs,” she says, outlining her role with clarity rather than clutter.

Switching formats in quick succession can be demanding, but Gautam leans on preparation and match simulation to bridge the gaps.

“Mindset and tempo changes. In Tests you have time—in both batting and bowling, it’s about discipline. In ODIs, it’s different. In T20, one has to be proactive and one step ahead. The mindset is the same—to contribute and make an impact. Fearless cricket is always on my mind. I have always believed in match simulations. That has helped me shift swiftly to all formats.” The all-rounder from Chandigarh showed off her all-round prowess on the Australia tour delivering with the ball and handling Australia bowlers with confidence scoring useful knocks.

Building the all-rounder’s base

For Gautam, balance begins with the basics. “Base has to be good. Training has to be spot on. I’m feeling fit and strong. Skills are also important—whether it’s learning variations or working on shots,” she says. The emphasis on repeatable processes shows in her numbers too—19 wickets in 18 WPL matches for Gujarat Giants, and steady progress since her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in April 2025, followed by a Test cap in Perth.

Handling pressure, she insists, is about narrowing the lens. “More focus on preparation and the process. I do not think about the outcome. Mental strength is important and staying in the present.”

From domestic grind to global stage

Ask her about turning points, and Gautam traces a path through domestic cricket, high-performance camps, and the WPL. “I made my base in domestic cricket, played a lot, did well and showed consistency. Then NCA, ZCA camps, Challenger, Zone… The main thing is WPL because there are so many high-intensity games and you compete with top players from different countries. If you do well there, you get so much confidence,” she says.

Setbacks, she adds, were as instructive as breakthroughs. “Injuries and tough phases gave me patience and discipline... just to keep doing the hard work. That has shaped my journey.”

Learning from the seniors

Within the Indian dressing room, Gautam has been an attentive student. “The senior players and coaching staff… when I see them handle pressure, I learn a lot. Their consistency has helped me. I ask them a lot of questions—it makes a big difference,” she says, having played six ODIs and one Test for India.

Eyes on the World Cup

Missing out on the last ODI World Cup due to injury still lingers, but it has sharpened her focus. “It was disappointing, but it motivated me to come back stronger. Now my focus is on staying fit. Whatever comes my way, take it and perform consistently. If I get selected, I would love to contribute in a big tournament like the T20 World Cup and emerge as an impact player,” she says.

Long-term, the brief is simple: “A reliable player in all conditions, contributing in all departments, helping the team consistently. Stay fit, keep the basics right, keep training hard every day.”

As India fine-tune combinations for the World Cup, Gautam’s arrival could not be better timed. The progression may feel complete—but for her, the real work is just beginning.