'Amazing how they now seem offensive': Vaughan slams 'utterly ridiculous' witch-hunt for old social media posts

It has been a turbulent time for English cricketers as several old posts made on Twitter have resurfaced which has started an investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Ollie Robinson's debut was supposed to be a boon for his career but currently, it has become a bane as several of his old tweets are under disciplinary investigation for discrimination. It is just not Robinson who is facing the heat but current limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler have also come under the microscope for old tweets allegedly mocking fans.

Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the inquiry by ECB. Morgan and Buttler's old posts came to light which seems to be written in a way that mocks the English language used by fans.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has come out in support of Morgan and Buttler on the issue.

Following the resurfacing old tweets, the England cricketers faced severe backlash, but former skipper Vaughan feels the "witch hunt" needs to be stopped.

"No one at the time of Morgan's, Buttler's & Anderson's tweets seemed offended at the time they tweeted but it's amazing how they now seem offensive a few years later !!!!!! Utterly ridiculous ... The witch hunt has started but has to stop," Vaughan tweeted.

While Anderson has said how the past one week was really difficult for every member of the squad, things could get more difficult as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made it clear they have a zero-tolerance policy for any sort of discrimination.

Ollie Robinson was on Sunday suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sports Minister Olivier Dowden criticised the ECB for suspending Robinson from international cricket over his tweets which were sent out by him during his teenage days.

Meanwhile, England Test skipper Joe Root admitted that some "uncomfortable things" have come to the fore in the last week but they need to keep finding ways to educate players for bettering the sport.

(with ANI inputs)