Andre Russell breaks silence on retiring from the IPL: ‘It’s always challenging'

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell stunned one and all by not putting his name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and retiring from the tournament as a player once and for all. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) legend will be a part of the purple and gold army as the power-hitting coach for the upcoming season. His decision to retire as a player came after the 37-year-old wasn't retained by the three-time champions for the upcoming auction. Russell was expected to be a main draw in the auction on December 16; however, he opted to retire and join KKR's backroom staff. Andre Rusell announced his IPL retirement last week. (ANI)

Russell, one of the finest overseas players to have ever played in the IPL, has finally opened up about his decision to call time on his career as a player, saying that the numerous challenges of performing day in and day out made him take the tough call.

“It is based on the number of games and the travel. You have to make sure that you recover as well as possible to stay fresh and manage your body, manage practice sessions and your workload in the gym. You definitely need to practise, you need to hit the gym, but also make sure not to do too much,” Russell told Cricbuzz.

“With a big league like the IPL, it's always challenging for me as an all-rounder. And I can only speak on behalf of myself, because to bat, bowl and then make sure that you do some catching and fielding stuff - it's always challenging. I just think this league is so big that you always want to make sure that your best performance is always at hand,” he added.

Russell said that he opted against performing just one role as he could never imagine himself playing just as a batter in the IPL.

“I have never thought about that, because I think my batting complements my bowling and my bowling complements my batting. I always look forward to bowling at least two overs in a game. I think if I'm bowling well, then my batting will automatically flow, and that's very important for me,” said Russell.

“If I were just a batter from the beginning of my career, then I would maybe think along those lines in terms of my career and everything, but I couldn't see myself playing as just an impact player or batting only and smashing sixes. I have to be fair to what I enjoy doing, which is batting and bowling both,” he added.

Russell's record in the IPL

Russell played a total of 140 matches in the IPL, scoring 2651 runs at a strike rate of 174.18, which happens to be the highest for any player who has faced a minimum of 1000 balls in the tournament. He also picked up 123 wickets with his best figures being 5/15.

The all-rounder was at his best for KKR, winning two titles with the franchise in 2014 and 2024, respectively. He played for the team for 12 seasons.

It is worth noting that Russell may have retired from the IPL, but he will continue to play for various teams in different leagues around the world.