Andre Russell retires from IPL after getting axed by KKR, returns in a new role

In a shocking move just two weeks before the mini-auction for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), Andre Russell announced his retirement from the tournament. The revelation came days after he was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 19th edition of the league, with Russell making the announcement on Instagram. Andre Russell retired from IPL(PTI)

"I had some amazing times and great memories (in the IPL), hitting sixes, winning games, getting MVPs," Russell said in a release.

"When I made this decision, I felt it was the best one at this point. I don’t want to fade out; I want to leave a legacy behind. It’s best to retire when fans ask ‘why? You still have more in you,’ instead of ‘yeah, you should have done it years ago.’"

The West Indies all-rounder remains one of the most impactful players the IPL has ever seen. Across his 12-year career, he featured in 140 matches, scoring 2,651 runs at a strike rate of 174.18 and taking 123 wickets at an economy of 9.51. Russell played for only two franchises—starting with Delhi Daredevils in 2012 before being picked up by KKR in 2014. Wearing the purple and gold, he made 133 appearances, won two IPL titles (2014 and 2024), and bagged two MVP awards (2015 and 2019).

KKR chose to part ways with Russell after a noticeable dip in his numbers over recent seasons. In 2025, he managed just 167 runs and claimed eight wickets at an economy of 11.94. While some believed the move was to free up ₹12 crore ahead of the auction and buy him back at a lower price, Russell’s comments hinted he was no longer in the franchise’s plans as a player.

"When you go through social media, you see yourself photoshopped in different jerseys. I felt weird seeing myself in any colour other than purple and gold, and those thoughts gave me a few sleepless nights," he said.

"There have been a lot of conversations between me and Mr Venky Mysore and also Mr Shah Rukh Khan about another chapter in my IPL journey. They have shown me love and respect and appreciated whatever I’ve done on the field. Being in a setup that’s familiar matters a lot to me."

Russell will still be part of IPL 2026—this time in the KKR dugout as part of the support staff in a new role titled Power Coach.

"When I heard that name—‘Power Coach’—I felt it describes Andre Russell best. The power I possess when I bat, the energy I show in the field, with both bat and ball—I can help in any department," he said.